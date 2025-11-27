Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$135.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$144.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$149.96 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$79.88 and a 12 month high of C$160.44. The company has a market cap of C$68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$133.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 50.05%.The company had revenue of C$663.15 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.4749013 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

