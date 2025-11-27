Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $106.70 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.53 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $656,463,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.2% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,955,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,938,000 after buying an additional 1,847,977 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,197,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,459,000 after buying an additional 1,453,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,085,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

