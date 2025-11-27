Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, December 1st (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, December 1st. The 1-2 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, November 30th.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

WHLR stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $973.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $23.82 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.03% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

