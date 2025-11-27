Will Whitehorn Purchases 11,000 Shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Stock

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) insider Will Whitehorn acquired 11,000 shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 per share, with a total value of £8,580.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Performance

SSIT opened at GBX 77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £182.64 million and a P/E ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.30. Seraphim Space Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 44.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 90.60.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported GBX (0.76) EPS for the quarter. Seraphim Space Investment Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 473.47%.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

The world’s first listed Space Tech fund. Sustainability, connectivity and digitalisation are global scale challenges. Our portfolio companies reflect our commitment to the planet. Seraphim Space Investment Trust will target early and growth stage Space Tech companies that have the potential to dominate globally and that are sector leaders with first mover advantages in areas such as climate, communications, mobility and cyber security.

