Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, October 30th. CLSA lowered shares of Wipro from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th.

Wipro Stock Down 0.9%

WIT stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Wipro by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 35,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 116,554 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 233.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 362,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 253,722 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 264.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,308,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

