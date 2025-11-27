Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $293.50 and last traded at $286.37, with a volume of 184275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.18.

The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $995.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.15 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Woodward declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Woodward and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.22.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $427,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,680.16. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Woodward by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 3.0% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

