YHN Acquisition I (NASDAQ:YHNA) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

YHN Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:YHNA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.5450. 84,401 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 25,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of YHN Acquisition I in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YHN Acquisition I presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

YHN Acquisition I Stock Up 0.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YHN Acquisition I

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new position in YHN Acquisition I in the third quarter worth about $3,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of YHN Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of YHN Acquisition I by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 673,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 169,637 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in YHN Acquisition I by 33.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 244,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 60,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in YHN Acquisition I by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 644,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter.

About YHN Acquisition I

YHN Acquisition I Limited is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. YHN Acquisition I Limited is based in New York.

Further Reading

