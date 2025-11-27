Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for MD

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $492.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.45 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $24.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

In related news, Director Michael A. Rucker sold 10,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $240,994.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,323. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,822.80. This trade represents a 23.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,126,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,114,000 after purchasing an additional 968,553 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 38.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,682,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,940,000 after buying an additional 751,109 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the first quarter valued at $8,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 175.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 744,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 474,186 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 669.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 476,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 414,216 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

