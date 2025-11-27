Zoom Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 57,201 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 279% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,087 call options.

Zoom Communications Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.72. Zoom Communications has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $91.04.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 33.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $208,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,721.35. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $839,818.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,785.06. This represents a 84.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 389,373 shares of company stock worth $32,311,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Communications

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Communications in the second quarter valued at $539,998,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 23.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,477,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,253 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,333 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,709,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,937,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,852,000 after acquiring an additional 986,164 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

