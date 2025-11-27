ZoomInfo Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GTM)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 12,010 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 362% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,597 put options.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.40 to $10.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CRO James M. Roth sold 3,288 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $33,734.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 44,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,163.68. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $77,154.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,399 shares in the company, valued at $331,984.31. The trade was a 18.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,142 shares of company stock valued at $124,289. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,670,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,419,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.86 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.060 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.