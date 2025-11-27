Zumiez (ZUMZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $234.6560 million for the quarter. Zumiez has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.290 EPS.Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.53 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Zumiez to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2,592.41 and a beta of 1.06. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Zumiez from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,655 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $77,851.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,380.20. This trade represents a 33.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 5,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $112,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,047.27. This trade represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Numerai GP LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 134.8% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

