10,805 Shares in CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CECO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 224.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 3,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.93 per share, with a total value of $140,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,865. This trade represents a 3.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 98,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,949,195.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 410,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,726,625.75. The trade was a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,104,854. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CECO. Northland Securities set a $60.00 price target on CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $51.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

