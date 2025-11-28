11,219 Shares in AdvanSix $ASIX Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASIX. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
AdvanSix Trading Down 0.4%
NYSE:ASIX opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.72. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.32). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.52%.The firm had revenue of $374.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AdvanSix Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
