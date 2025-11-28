11,488 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March $NMAR Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:NMAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March by 38.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BATS:NMAR opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March (NMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NMAR was launched on Feb 28, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

