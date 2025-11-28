115,750 Shares in Jabil, Inc. $JBL Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Jabil as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Groupe la Francaise increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 45.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $241.00 price target on Jabil in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Shares of JBL opened at $207.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.58. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.66 and a 52 week high of $237.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Hebard sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,604.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,642.04. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total transaction of $8,310,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,258,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,570,379.34. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

