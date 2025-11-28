162,320 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Purchased by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 162,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,939,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $91.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -98.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.80 to $78.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

