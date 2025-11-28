33,025 Shares in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 4.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $900.00 price target on Equinix and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.33.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total transaction of $84,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,531. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $750.41 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $799.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $810.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.05 EPS. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

