439,800 Shares in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 439,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,624,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

