5,336,971 Shares in Barrick Mining Corporation $B Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,336,971 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,898,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Mining Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark upgraded Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

