59,587 Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. $XRX Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 110.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 75,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Down 2.6%

XRX stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.38. Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Xerox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xerox from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Xerox

Xerox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.