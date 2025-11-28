66,200 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,034,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Kinsale Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 95 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

KNSL opened at $381.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.45 and a 200-day moving average of $447.35. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.14 and a 1-year high of $531.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.42. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 26.30%.The business had revenue of $497.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.78.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

