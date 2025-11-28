Abbott Laboratories $ABT Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,218 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.07. The company has a market capitalization of $223.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

