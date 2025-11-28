Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,637,640,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $2,216,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Accenture by 63.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,912,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $247.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Accenture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rothschild Redb lowered Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

In related news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

