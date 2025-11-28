ACK Asset Management LLC Has $27.14 Million Position in Clearfield, Inc. $CLFD

ACK Asset Management LLC cut its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. Clearfield accounts for about 3.6% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ACK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $27,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 770.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 176,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 156,044 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 2,046.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clearfield by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 952,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Clearfield by 2,710.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter valued at $1,009,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLFD stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.06 million, a PE ratio of 2,847.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $46.76.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.55 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.11%. Clearfield has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.080-0.000 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.620 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $85.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy up to 22% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CLFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Clearfield from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

