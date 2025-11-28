ACK Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG

ACK Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 265,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. MYR Group comprises about 6.3% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ACK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $48,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in MYR Group by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,553,000 after buying an additional 62,515 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in MYR Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MYR Group

In other news, COO Don A. Egan sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total transaction of $676,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,019.80. This represents a 33.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Price Performance

MYR Group stock opened at $221.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.24. MYR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.72 and a 52-week high of $241.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.61.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.72 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 16.94%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MYRG. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MYR Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MYR Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Stories

