Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Lowers Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP reduced its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,497 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 74.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 19,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Chart Industries Price Performance

GTLS stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 1.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTLS. TD Cowen cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.08.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

