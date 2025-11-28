Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Lowers Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,255 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $694,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 211.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider John William Swann III sold 38,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $7,986,242.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,243,294.62. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $216.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $233.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.52.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.24. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.The company had revenue of $592.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $212.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

