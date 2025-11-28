Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,302 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth approximately $876,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 287.0% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 1,020.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 191,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $132.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $5,710,421.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 73,874 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,383.44. This trade represents a 40.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

