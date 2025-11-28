Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,083,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,372,000 after purchasing an additional 319,101 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $34,540,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Landstar System by 14.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,419,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,310,000 after acquiring an additional 176,601 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 49.2% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 426,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,229,000 after buying an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 87.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after buying an additional 100,817 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $130.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.32 and a 52-week high of $190.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 2.87%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

