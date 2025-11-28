Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. $PAY

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Paymentus by 152,600.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PAY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 target price on Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Paymentus in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE PAY opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

