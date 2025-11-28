Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 20,437 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,437 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,742,000 after buying an additional 159,191 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 105,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 547,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 743.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,857,000 after purchasing an additional 434,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.00.

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $339.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.34 and a 1-year high of $419.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.38 and a 200-day moving average of $284.69.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

