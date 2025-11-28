Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 23,988 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lessened its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,988 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients makes up about 1.4% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 609.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 45.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

