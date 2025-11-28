Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 8,782 Shares of Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cleanspark in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cleanspark by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleanspark during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cleanspark in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $581,062.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,473.44. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLSK opened at $13.45 on Friday. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 3.79.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on Cleanspark from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

