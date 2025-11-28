Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 995 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $74,499,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,287.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 94,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,162,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 114,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 38,705 shares during the period. Finally, Advent International L.P. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 235,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,833,000 after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $403.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.91 and a 12-month high of $490.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $417.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.64 by ($0.19). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 1.67%.The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.00%.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.88.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

