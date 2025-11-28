Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 102,102 Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. $NBH

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 461,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,102 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,180,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 239,589 shares during the period. Rareview Capital LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,547,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,153,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 66,957 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at about $273,000.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.0542 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

