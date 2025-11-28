Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 55,167 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust $BCAT

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,167 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 401.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 343,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 35.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 282,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 73,872 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 58.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 70,021 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.7%

BCAT stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $16.54.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 22.3%.

(Free Report)

–

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.