Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,161 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESE. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ESE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ESCO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Insider Transactions at ESCO Technologies

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $653,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,819.32. The trade was a 12.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,429,638.15. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 21,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,734 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:ESE opened at $212.99 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.17 and a 12 month high of $229.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.54.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.39 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. ESCO Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.800 EPS. Analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.77%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

