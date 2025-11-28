Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 105.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,134 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 5,064.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:EIX opened at $59.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.64.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,167.24. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.10.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

