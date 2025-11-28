Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,676 Shares of General American Investors, Inc. $GAM

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 367,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 248,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in General American Investors by 38.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 54,223 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $7,990,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 107,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GAM opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. General American Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $6.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 1,125.0%.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

