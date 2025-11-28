Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust $BGT

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48,088 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 20.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,187,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 205,594 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 27.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 132,953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 33,390 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period.

BGT opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $13.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1203 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

