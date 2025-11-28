Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 13.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Phillip Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $765.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $593.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $660.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.89. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $443.21 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

