Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 118.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 73.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $271.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.19. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $292.34.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.03 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-10.480 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total value of $116,105.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,514. This represents a 4.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.15, for a total value of $424,725.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,943.40. This trade represents a 22.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,587 shares of company stock worth $11,567,257. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on OSIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on OSI Systems from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on OSI Systems from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.57.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

