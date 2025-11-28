Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust $FINS

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 352,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,428 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period.

FINS stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

