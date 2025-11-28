Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,081 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Permian Resources by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 490,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 202,026 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $871,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 12.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 20.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,043,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,555.49. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,467.10. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. Permian Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PR. Scotiabank began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PR

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.