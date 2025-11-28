Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVN opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

