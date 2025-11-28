Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 267,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in State Street by 3.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 5.3% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,512.24. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $117.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.59. State Street Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $122.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.92.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

