Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stake in Astronics Corporation $ATRO

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Astronics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 659.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 295,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Astronics news, insider James Mulato sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $43,082.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,066 shares in the company, valued at $40,678.56. This represents a 51.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATRO opened at $54.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Astronics Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $211.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Astronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Astronics in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

