Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $567.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.59. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total transaction of $54,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,826.48. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $646.94.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

