Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,686,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,684,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,091,000 after acquiring an additional 828,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,570,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,999,000 after purchasing an additional 181,835 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,519,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,573,000 after acquiring an additional 49,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa America lowered Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.37.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $80.55 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

