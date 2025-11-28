Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF $MLPA

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,684,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 885,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,119,000 after buying an additional 121,466 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $5,045,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 751,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,985,000 after buying an additional 66,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,055,000.

Shares of MLPA opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.31. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.64.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

